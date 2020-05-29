HBO Max seems particularly pleased with the response to the platform’s first scripted original series “Love Life,” starring Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick. HBO Max announced that the streaming platform is accelerating the release of the show’s remaining episodes, so you’ll be able to binge through the season at record speed.

On June 4th, episodes 4, 5, and 6 will be available to stream on HBO Max. The platform will release the final four episodes on June 11th. Originally, the streamer had planned to release one new episode a week following its premiere with the first three episodes.

“HBO Max audiences have fallen in love with Love Life. It’s wonderfully gratifying to see that fans have immediately connected to the show and we are accelerating the release of episodes to meet their demand for more,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.“We are thrilled to see Love Life emerge as one of the top performers of all content on Max and we love to be able to reward viewers who started watching on day one.”

The series comes from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd, and the series is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. Anna Kendrick stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, and Sasha Compere.

Kendrick serves as an executive producer alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante. Sam Boyd, who wrote the pilot and directs, also executive produces with co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard. “Love Life” is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

If you missed the trailer for the rom-com that was released back in April, you can watch that video below.

