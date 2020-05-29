Disney+ renewed “Diary of a Future President” for a second season. Gina Rodriguez serves as an executive producer on the series, along with creator Ilana Peña, Keith Heisler, and Molly Breeskin. Peña and Heisler also serve as co-showrunners on the project, which stars Tess Romero, Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva, and Michael Weaver.

Disney also confirmed that Rodriguez will return as adult Elena, the future president of the United States, in a recurring guest-starring role.

“Diary of a Future President” follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States.

“Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Peña’s series delivers on these attributes in spades,” says Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ on a series that showcases strong women both in front of, and behind the camera. They’ve been incredible champions of the show from day one,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Gina’s ability to shepherd projects with new and diverse voices, combined with Ilana’s effortless blend of comedy and drama with humor and sensitivity bring this wonderful coming-of-age story to life.”

The series has received a 10-episode order and will stream exclusively on Disney+. No word yet on an official premiere date, but you have time to catch up on the first season.

