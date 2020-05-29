Netflix’s “Alexa & Katie” is coming to an end, and the video streaming service released a first look trailer for the show’s final episodes. The last eight episodes are slated to release on June 13th and feature Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Tiffany Thiessen, Jolie Jenkins, Eddie Shin, Emery Kelly, and Finn Carr.

Netflix’s description reads, “In the final season of Alexa & Katie, Alexa tries to put cancer behind her but a new person in her life might make that especially hard. Katie is already feeling the pressure of her future and needs all the support she can get from her best friend who’s side she has stood by for two seasons.” Netflix added, “In part 4, summer is over and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They’ve been through so much together — but there’s still more to come.”

Heather Wordham serves as showrunner on the popular YA series, and the video’s description on YouTube reads, “All grown up. The final season of Alexa & Katie arrives June 13, only on Netflix!”

Netflix does giveith while it also taketh, and the company confirmed earlier this week that Paul Feig is directing a movie adaptation of “The School for Good and Evil.” David Magee and Laura Solon will adapt the screenplay, and the movie is based on the bestselling book by Soman Chainani.

The official description for that project reads, “Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.