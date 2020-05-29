The Fraggles are planning an extended stay on Apple TV+. The streaming service recently released the shorts “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” and the success of the project launched a new partnership with The Jim Henson Company to reboot the classic series from 80s.

The new “Fraggle Rock” series will be reimagined as an Apple Original series, giving a new generation of fans a chance to meet the characters and explore, learn, and create with their new fuzzy friends. Produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency, the series will reunite the original characters– Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt – for new songs and adventures, with the same spirit as the classic.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will executive produce the new series for The Jim Henson Company. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency and long-time Henson collaborator John Tartaglia are also executive producing the project.

Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson are attached to executive produce and write, and Rita Peruggi will produce. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell are also attached to the project as voice talent. Harvey Mason Jr. is the executive music producer for the series.

If you think your little ones would enjoy the Fraggles, “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” is now streaming for free on Apple TV+, with new mini-episodes featuring award-winning special guests Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish and Ziggy Marley.

Apple’s description reads, “The series aims to show everyone how we are all connected through friendship with new stories and favorite Fraggle songs from the same beloved characters of the classic ’80s series”.

Apple stated that the current shorts program is produced by The Jim Henson Company in accordance with the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” guidelines, and is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the US. “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” is executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia.

The new “Fraggle Rock” joins Apple slate of kids and family programming, including the Emmy-nominated, “Helpsters” and “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop; and the Emmy-nominated, Annie and DGA Award-winning “Snoopy in Space” from Peanuts.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.