Apple gave a straight-to-series order to “Hedy Lamarr,” a new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot, and written and executive produced by Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Treem.

The description reads, “Hailed as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Hedy Lamarr was first exalted and iconized, then destroyed and eventually forgotten by American audiences, all the while keeping her brilliant mind active through a series of inventions, one of which became the basis for the spread spectrum technology we use today. The series will follow the incredible life story of the Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from prewar Vienna, to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood, to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much a victim to it.”

In the announcement, Apple added, “The notion for the historical drama originated from Gadot and producing partner Jaron Varsano, who then partnered with Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Warren Littlefield and Treem, the latter of whom created the series.”

In addition to Gadot and Treem, “Hedy Lamarr” will be executive produced by Littlefield and Katie Robbins, and Gadot and Varsano will produce through their production company, Pilot Wave. Adam Haggiag and Alexandra Dean will serve as co-producers, with Hedy Lamarr’s children Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca consulting on the series.

“Hedy Lamarr” joins a growing slate of limited series Apple has already confirmed, which include “Defending Jacob” and the upcoming “Lisey’s Story” and “The Shrink Next Door.” More information on the limited series will be announced when the project moves into production.

Gadot’s next big project on the release schedule is “Wonder Woman: 1984,” which is slated to hit theaters in August.

