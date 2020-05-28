Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Cate Blanchett has joined Eli Roth’s movie adaptation of the video game “Borderlands.” Lionsgate will distribute the film, but we don’t have a release window at this time.

According to the reports, Blanchett will be playing the role of “Lilith,” a woman with supernatural abilities made famous in the original “Borderlands” game. The new movie won’t be the first time that Blanchett and Roth have worked together, both were also involved in Universal Pictures’ “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” which made over $131.4M back in 2018. Roth directed that adaptation, which was based on John Bellairs’ novel. Blanchett starred in the fantasy-comedy alongside Jack Black, Owen Vaccaro, Kyle MacLachlan, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The Borderlands movie has plenty of source material to work with, as there are four major installments in the video game franchise. Those titles are called “Borderlands,” “Borderlands 2,” “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel,” and the recently released “Borderlands 3.” The games’ unique art style and open-world design helped it stand out in a sea of platformers and rail shooters, and the games have become famous for their co-op gameplay, slapstick comedy, and almost cartoonish violence. While the humor in the game tends to age poorly, the main characters tend to have detailed backstories that the movie can work from if they need it.

Aaron Berg and Craig Mazin are writing the script, but no other casting details have been announced at this time. Other main characters in the game include Mordecai the Hunter, Brick the Berserker, Roland the Soldier, Axton the Commando, Maya the other Siren, Salvador the Gunzerker, and Zer0 the Assassin, just to name a few.

Blanchette has several projects in the works, but the current health crisis has delayed production schedules and nullified prior release dates. She is expected to appear in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” alongside Rooney Mara, Bradley Cooper, Mary Steenburgen, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Ron Perlman. Blanchette is also starring in Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look Up” with Jennifer Lawrence, and she is taking the role of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s “Lucy and Desi” biopic.

