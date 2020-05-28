Hulu started teasing the next “Into the Dark” episode, and this one stars Judy Greer. The new trailer for “Into the Dark: Good Boy” was released during Pet Appreciation Week, and it will be the June episode.

The new story centers on Maggie, a woman who gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety. Hulu teased the episode adding, “Only, she finds him to be even more effective than she could have imagined because, unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life.”

“Into the Dark: Good Boy” stars Judy Greer, Steve Guttenberg, Ellen Wong, Elise Neal, Maria Conchita Alonso, McKinley Freeman, and Chico the Dog. Hulu said that the new episode will be available on June 12th. Tyler MacIntyre directed the episode for Hulu, working from a script by Aaron & Will Eisenberg.

If you’re new to the series, “Into the Dark” was made in partnership with Blumhouse Television. The show is a monthly horror event series from award-winning producer, Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

The other big release in June is “Love, Victor.” The series is a spinoff of “Love, Simon, and stars starring Michael Cimino as Victor, alongside Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

Hulu’s description for that series reads, “The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

