Universal set the “Viena and the Fantomes” digital release date. The movie will be available on-demand and on digital platforms on June 30th, and there’s a new trailer to watch that teases the all-star cast.

Dakota Fanning stars as Viena, a young roadie who’s on a journey of self-discovery and shocking survival, as she travels across America with a punk band during the 1980s. The movie also features Zoë Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood, and Caleb Landry Jones, alongside Jeremy Allen White, Frank Dillane, Olivia Luccardi, Sarah Steele, Philip Ettinger, Ryan Leboeuf, and Jon Bernthal.

The official description reads, “Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol and drug induced haze. Viena finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good natured roadie and an unbalanced band member, as she is forced to find her own means of survival-no matter the cost.”

If you missed the official trailer for the film, you can watch that video below.

Dakota Fanning’s “Sweetness in the Belly” released on digital earlier this month. Dakota Fanning, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kunal Nayyar, and Wunmi Mosaku star in the movie, which was directed by Zeresenay Berhane Mehari. The film is based on the novel by Camilla Gibb, and adapted for the screen by Laura Phillips. The official description reads, “Sweetness In The Belly tells the moving story of Lilly (Dakota Fanning), an English child abandoned in Africa. Lilly is forced to flee Ethiopia for England when civil war breaks out. She befriends Amina (Wunmi Mosaku), an Ethiopian refugee who has fled the same war. Together they begin a mission to reunite people with their scattered families.”

Dakota Fanning is also starring in “The Nightingale,” another book-to-film adaptation, this one based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Fanning is starring in the film with her sister Elle Fanning, but the movie was delayed to Christmas 2021 because of the ongoing health crisis

