Paul Feig will direct “The School for Good and Evil” for Netflix. David Magee and Laura Solon will adapt the screenplay, and the movie is based on the bestselling book by Soman Chainani.

The official description reads, “Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.”

Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Soman Chainani serve as executive producers on the project, with Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Paul Feig and Laura Fischer servings as producers.

“I’m truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life. I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince,” Paul Feig said in a statement.

Soman Chainani added, “To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic.”

The School For Good and Evil was Soman Chainani’s first novel and an instant New York Times bestseller. The book is the first of six in The School for Good and Evil series. The series has sold over 2.5M copies, has been translated into 30 languages across six continents, and has amassed a global fan base. The final book in the series, The School of Good and Evil: One True King, will be released by HarperCollins on June 2, 2020.

You have time to jump into the original series before seeing the adaptation, and you can find the collection of Chainani’s work right here on Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.