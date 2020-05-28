Skullcandy introduced four new True Wireless earbuds this week; the Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo. The new lineup focuses on high-quality audio, extended battery life, and Tile finding technology.

“The launch of our newest True Wireless earbuds were designed to take this rapidly growing category to the next level,” said Jason Hodell, CEO of Skullcandy. “This expansion takes our best selling products and enhances them based on the feedback we’ve received from customers including improvements in battery life, connectivity, comfort and fit. We have also added new technology features like wireless charging, solo bud use and Tile™ technology to truly offer an experience unlike any other on the market.”

The Push Ultra is the latest addition to Skullcandy’s growing Adventure Audio category, which are designed for activities and workouts. The earbuds feature a moldable ear-hook for a customized fit, and a convenient Stay-Aware earbud design. Housed in a protective wireless charging case, the Push Ultra features up to 40 hours of listening time (6 hours in each earbud and an additional 34 hours in the charging case). The buds are IP67 sweatproof, waterproof, and dustproof, Tile enabled, and have full controls on each bud that allow for solo bud use. The Push Ultra will be available for $99.99 in True Black and Electric Yellow.

“Tile’s technology helps people manage life’s everyday disruptions,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. “Disappearing headphones can be very inconvenient and expensive. By expanding our partnership with Skullcandy to make their latest true wireless lineup findable, users can feel free and confident that their favorite pair of earbuds will be available when needed. Once activated, Tile users can ring their earbuds, see their location on a map or employ Tile’s global finding network to locate them.”

The Indy line now includes the Indy Evo and Indy Fuel. The newer models have extended battery life, improved connectivity, and enhanced fit when compared to previous Indy models. Skullcandy stated that the design features audio quality enhancements, including titanium-coated drivers and crafted EQ and ambient-listening modes. Indy Evo comes in Pure Mint and True Black and will be available for $79.99. The Indy Fuel also comes with a wireless charging case, and are available for $99.99 in True Black.

Skullcandy is also expanding its entry-level True Wireless offering with the Sesh Evo. The model offers easy setup, simple controls, and IP55-rated durability. The Sesh Eco offers improved connectivity and acoustics, and a full suite of media controls. With up to 24 hours of battery life, Sesh Evo will be available for $59.99 in True Black with additional colors coming later this summer.

You can check out the latest offerings on Skullcandy’s official product page right here on Amazon.

