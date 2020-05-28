Netflix released an official trailer for the company’s first Brazilian zombie series, “Reality Z,” which is slated to premiere on June 10th. The series was adapted by award-winning Brazilian director, screenwriter and executive producer Cláudio Torres, and based on the acclaimed British horror miniseries “Dead Set,” created by Charlie Brooker.

Netflix stated that the show “combines British irony with Brazilian tropicalist anthropophagy, and has the city of Rio de Janeiro as the background for the story.”

The official description adds, “An ode to horror, humor and pop culture, Reality Z narrates in 10 episodes a zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olympus. On one eviction night, the studio becomes a safe haven for those seeking salvation in a city where madness and horror come to reign.”

The cast includes Anna Hartmann, Luellem de Castro, Guilherme Weber, Emílio de Mello, Ravel Andrade, João Pedro Zappa, Julia Ianina, Pierri Baitelli, Jesus Luz, Sabrina Sato, Carla Ribas, Gabriel Canela, Natália Rosa, Leandro Daniel, Hanna Romanazzi, Arlinda Di Baio, and Wallie Ruy.

Netflix added, “In the video revealed today, it is possible to cross the walls that isolate the reality show participants from the exterior world and get to know the great self-sustaining fortress, now threatened by the zombies outside and by the vile human nature inside. Witness what other survivors are willing to do to take over the Greek-inspired palace. In addition to satire on reality shows, the series delves into what is the most profound aspect in the zombie genre: the human drama.”

“Reality Z” is executive produced by Cláudio Torres and Renata Brandão. Cláudio also shares the series direction with Rodrigo Monte, and signs the script with João Costa. This is the first collaboration between Netflix and Conspiração, Brazilian independent producing company that has the highest number of International Emmy nominations in the market.

