Disney’s new live-action original movie, “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals,” will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting on July 17th. The movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Olivia Deeble, Niles Fitch, Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Elodie Yung, Ashley Liao, Noah Lomax, and Greg Bryk.

The official description reads, “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals follows Sam, a rebellious teenage royal who unknowingly develops superpowers from a genetic trait attributed only to second-borns of royal lineage. Second-in-line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria, Sam constantly questions what it means to be royal and wants to create her own legacy. Unlike Sam’s picture-perfect older sister Eleanor who will become the next queen, Sam would rather rock out with her bandmate and best friend Mike at an illegal protest or ditch a royal engagement for a wild night out.”

Disney adds, “Fed up with her daughter’s misbehavior, Queen Catherine sends Sam to a summer boarding school where she and four other second-born royals – Tuma, Roxana, January and Matteo – discover they have unique super-human abilities and are invited to join a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace. With a new sense of purpose and a little help from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and her fellow royal recruits must learn to harness their newfound powers and work together as a team before they can save the world.”

“Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” is directed by Anna Mastro, and executive produced by Zanne Devine, Mike Karz, and Austin Winsberg with Juliana Janes serving as co-producer. The teleplay was written by Alex Litvak and Andrew Green, and is based on an original story by Litvak, Green and Winsberg.

Disney+ released a first look trailer on Wedesday afternoon, offering a quick look at the royal team before their big premiere in July.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.