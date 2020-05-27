J.K. Rowling has a new children’s book, but it’s not part of the Harry Potter franchise. The new fantasy-tale is called “The Ickabog,” and Rowling is releasing the book for free as a gift to parents and children who are self-isolating during the health crisis.

According to the site, “The Ickabog” is releasing in chapters, and the new book has a dedicated website for readers to explore the story. The introduction, written by Rowling, reads:

“I had the idea for The Ickabog a long time ago and read it to my two younger children chapter by chapter each night while I was working on it. However, when the time came to publish it, I decided to put out a book for adults instead, which is how The Ickabog ended up in the attic. I became busy with other things, and even though I loved the story, over the years I came to think of it as something that was just for my own children.”

Rowling added, “Then this lockdown happened. It’s been very hard on children, in particular, so I brought The Ickabog down from the attic, read it for the first time in years, rewrote bits of it and then read it to my children again. They told me to put back in some bits they’d liked when they were little, and here we are!”

In a fun twist, Rowling is asking for illustrations. There are no guarantees that the artwork will make the final draft, but little readers are encouraged to express their own ideas and post them on social media.

Rowling’s note on the website reads, “However, if you, your parent or your guardian would like to share your artwork on Twitter using the hashtag #TheIckabog, I’ll be able to see it and maybe share and comment on it!”

The popular author also promised to donate all royalties of the book to those affected by the coronavirus. A physical edition of the book is expected to launch in November.

At the time this article was written, there are already five chapters in the story that you can read, for free, online. You can start the adventure on theickabog.com.

