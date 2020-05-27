SYFY and USA Network are celebrating National Pride Month in June while partnering with GLAAD. The two networks will feature Pride-themed marathons, custom short-form videos, fan testimonials, PSAs, all-new podcast episodes, and new editorial.

According to NBCUniversal, “Throughout the month, GLAAD will support USA and SYFY’s multiplatform Pride campaign via their social handles, across digital platforms and with PSAs featuring resource and donation links. Additionally, on USA, linear marathons will be wrapped with custom content featuring BD Wong.”

“During a time when many Pride events have been cancelled, SYFY and USA are offering viewers a place to celebrate and feel celebrated with specialty content in honor of National Pride Month,” shared Chris McCumber, President, USA and SYFY. “We are so grateful for GLAAD’s partnership and advocacy towards positive representation, and look forward to joining together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout June.”

“SYFY and USA each have long histories of sharing LGBTQ stories that entertain, enlighten, and inspire and this Pride month will bring empowering content and series to fans all over,” said GLAAD Chief Communications Officer Rich Ferraro. “During a Pride month when many LGBTQ community members will not be able to gather in-person, LGBTQ visibility matters more than ever and SYFY and USA’s content will help to ensure the spirit of Pride still shines bright.”

SYFY‘s slate includes content from “SYFY Fangirls,” “Wynonna Earp,” “XENA: Warrior Princess,” “Vagrant Queen,” “Killjoys,” “Van Helsing,” and “Looking for Lela” on SYFY Wire. On USA Network, content includes “Law & Order,” “Modern Family,” ” and “Talk Stoop.”

