WarnerMedia launched the new streaming service HBO Max today, offering content from HBO, Warner Bros. Television and Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes Cartoons; as well as a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM. The service is available today priced at $14.99/month.

“Today we are proud to introduce HBO Max – a dream that was created and nurtured by an incredible team of talented executives who dedicated the last year-and-a-half to making it a reality for consumers nationwide,” said Bob Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “However, this is just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to innovate and evolve this one-of-a-kind platform that brings together beloved programming from across the WarnerMedia family and around the world, while also paving the way for the creative voices of tomorrow.”

You can access the content on Android phones and tablets, Android TVs including Sony Android TVs (2016 models and later), Apple devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, computers and browsers, select Samsung Smart TVs (models 2016-2020), PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One.

The Max Originals available at launch include “Love Life,” “On the Record,” “Legendary,” “Craftopia,” “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” and “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo.” Throughout the summer, new Max Originals will debut, including “Karma,” an original second season of the critically acclaimed DC fan-favorite “Doom Patrol,” an original second season of Sesame Workshop’s animated series “Esme & Roy,” the return of the critically beloved mystery-comedy “Search Party,” the first of four animated specials of “Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO,” the three-part documentary series “Expecting Amy,” the adult animated comedy “Close Enough,” the 1988-set comedy “Frayed,” the heart-warming British animal rescue series “The Dog House,” the generational family docuseries “The “House of Ho,” the animated children’s series “Tig N’ Seek,” and Seth Rogen’s feature-length comedy “An American Pickle.”

The entire HBO service will be available on HBO Max as well, giving you access to classic HBO favorites like “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City,” and “The Wire,” as well as recent hits, including “Game of Thrones,” “Big Little Lies,” “Veep,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Barry,” “Westworld,” “Succession,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and more. HBO’s summer premieres will also be available on the platform at the same time as they debut on the HBO service, including “I May Destroy You” on June 7th; “Perry Mason,” starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, on June 21st; the six-part documentary series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” on June 28th; the fourth season of the anthology series “Room 104” airing July 24th; and from Misha Green and executive producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, the drama series “Lovecraft Country,” debuting this August.

Other series to watch for include the “Friends” library; the first season of TNT’s “The Alienist;” the first four seasons of truTV’s hit show “Impractical Jokers;” as well as the libraries of “The Big Bang Theory,” “Rick and Morty,” “Robot Chicken,” “The Boondocks,” “The Bachelor,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air;” CW shows such as “Batwoman,” “Nancy Drew,” and “Katy Keene;” the first season of DC’s “Doom Patrol;” “The O.C.;” “Pretty Little Liars;” the CNN catalogue of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown;” and more. Upcoming libraries include “Gossip Girl,” “The West Wing,” “Doctor Who (Seasons 1-11 and the next three seasons);” the U.S. premieres of “Trigonometry,” “Ghosts,” “Home and Stath Lets Flats;” the Doctor Who spin-off “Torchwood;” “Luther;” “The Honorable Woman;” Ricky Gervais’ original mockumentary “The Office;” and seasons 17-25 of “Top Gear.” HBO Max is also the home of Stage 13’s series “Independent,” “Lipstick Empire,” horror-comedy feature film “Snatchers” and the world premiere of “Happily Ever Avatar.”

If you prefer movies, HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 films within the first year. Also, starting today, audiences will be able to stream all eight films in the “Harry Potter” film franchise. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will also be available on HBO Max via the HBO service. Additionally, “Crazy Rich Asians,” “A Star is Born,” “Aquaman,” “Joker,” the “Alien” franchise, the “American Pie” series, “Anastasia,” “Babe,” “Die Hard,” “The Flintstones,” “In Bruges,” “The Indian in the Cupboard,” “Jaws,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Teen Witch” will all be available via the HBO service offering.

Viewers will also be able to instantly watch films acquired specifically for HBO Max via Warner Bros., The Criterion Collection, and the acclaimed Studio Ghibli, which is streaming for the first time ever in the U.S. Other films that will be available at launch include “Casablanca,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Citizen Kane,” “Gremlins,” and the “Lego movies,” as well as classic favorites like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “An American in Paris,” “Blood Diamond,” “Braveheart,” “Friday the 13th,” “Godzilla,” “Gone with the Wind,” the “Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, “North by Northwest,” “Rebel without a Cause,” “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Films available throughout the first year of launch include “The Matrix,” “The Goonies,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” the “Lethal Weapon” series, “Monsters Vs. Aliens” and “V for Vendetta,” every “Batman” and “Superman” theatrical release from the last 40 years, along with every DC film from the last decade, including “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League.”

