ViacomCBS announced that the company has entered into agreements with multiple global licensees to create face masks featuring iconic characters from shows like “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “PAW Patrol,” “Blue’s Clues & You!,” and “JoJo Siwa.” The company stated that the reusable masks, which are not for medical use, will be available through major retail outlets worldwide later in the summer.

“ViacomCBS is proud to support Save the Children and its COVID-19 Global Response by donating 100% of our proceeds from this new face mask initiative,” says Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “During this unprecedented time, we hope Nickelodeon’s beloved characters and iconic brands will provide solace and ultimately make these new circumstances more manageable.”

“We are grateful to ViacomCBS for choosing Save the Children as one of its charity partners for this campaign, which will raise vital funds to support children hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children. “As the virus continues to take hold around the world, we are seeing its devastating impact on children’s lives everywhere, especially among children already at risk. From Appalachia to the refugee settlement camps in Lebanon, South Sudan and Bangladesh, the pandemic has uprooted children’s routines, disrupted their schooling and is affecting their mental health and well-being.”

Save the Children aims to keep kids around the world healthy, educated, and protected during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization is working in communities to provide food, learning resources, healthcare, and hygiene information and training to reduce the spread of the virus.

The proceeds from the sales of Nickelodeon face masks will benefit Save the Children’s COVID-19 Global Response and will be redistributed to the region where the mask was purchased. Many licensees producing Nickelodeon face masks have also committed to making charitable contributions to Save the Children.

This is part of ViacomCBS’ ongoing campaign, which has face masks with imagery from properties including the “Star Trek franchise” and programs across MTV and CBS. According to the company, proceeds from these ViacomCBS properties will go to charities that align with each brand.

You can purchase the masks through the SpongeBob shop, MTVShop, WildnOutShop, CBSStore, and the StarTrekShop. If you’re tired of sporting the typical reusable face masks found on Amazon, these offer a splash of color and a kid-friendly design in both kids and adult sizes.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.