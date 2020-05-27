OnePlus announced that the new OnePlus 8 Series will be able to run “Fortnite” on the Unreal Engine at 90 FPS. The company stated that the new milestone means that the OnePlus 8 offers the fastest frame rate for “Fortnite” players on a smartphone, giving players smoother gameplay and hopefully, more wins. OnePlus users with the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro can play the game at a maximum of 60 FPS, the previous highest performance rate for the mobile game.

“OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can’t match,” said Pete Lau, Founder & CEO, OnePlus. “OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind.”

OnePlus stated that it took 8 months to bring 90 FPS to “Fortnite” on the OnePlus 8, but you can enjoy the fruits of their labor immediately. To celebrate the launch in India, OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) are now able to download Fortnite via “One-touch” easy installation of the Epic Games App exclusively through the “Game Space” application.

“Easy installation with ‘One Touch’ really simplifies the process of installing software, and removes friction usually found on other Android devices,” said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games. “This is a big step forward, and alongside the performance improvements the teams have made regarding FPS, Fortnite on a OnePlus device is going to be an awesome experience.”

You can pick up the OnePlus 8 from carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile, as well as retail stores like Amazon for $699 to $799 depending on the model. The 90hz screen is certainly one of the key selling points for the phone, but it’s also 5G capable and features a 48 MP triple camera system with ultra-wide, macro, portrait mode, and nightscape mode.

