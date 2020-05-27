The biopic thriller “Mr. Jones” will release on digital platforms on June 19th, followed by an on-demand release on July 3rd. Agnieszka Holland directed the movie, working from a script by Andrea Chalupa. “Mr. Jones” features James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joseph Mawle, and the film is based on a true-story that inspired George Orwell’s book “Animal Farm.”

You can order “Mr. Jones” and have it ready for release day right here on iTunes.

The official synopsis reads, “Agnieszka Holland’s thriller, set on the eve of WWII, sees Hitler’s rise to power and Stalin’s Soviet propaganda machine pushing their “utopia” to the Western world. Meanwhile an ambitious young journalist, Gareth Jones (Norton) travels to Moscow to uncover the truth behind the propaganda, but then gets a tip that could expose an international conspiracy, one that could cost him and his informant their lives. Jones goes on a life-or-death journey to uncover the truth behind the façade that would later inspire George Orwell’s seminal book Animal Farm.”

The studio released a trailer for the film on social media, reminding viewers that the drama-biopic-thriller will be available to stream in a few weeks. “Mr. Jones” held its World Premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival in 2019 and was an official selection at the BFI London Film Festival that same year.

If you’ve been looking for a great thriller to stream during your self-isolation, “Mr. Jones” currently has an 81% rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans of Vanessa Kirby can keep the next two “Mission Impossible” movies on their radar. The actor will reprise her role as White Widow in the next two installments of the franchise. Kirby is also expected to star in Mona Fastvold’s “The World to Come” drama, alongside Katherine Waterston, and Casey Affleck.

James Norton is expected to appear in the horror-thriller “Things Heard & Seen,” from writers and directors Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. That project stars Amanda Seyfried, Rhea Seehorn, and Natalia Dyer, and is based on a novel by Elizabeth Brundage. Peter Sarsgaard has several projects in the works, including a role in “The Batman” as District Attorney Gil Colson. He’s also appearing in an adaptation of “The Lost Daughter,” directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, starring Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, and Olivia Colman.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.