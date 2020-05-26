According to early reports, Scott Derrickson is directing a sequel to the Jim Henson fantasy classic “Labyrinth.” Deadline was the first to report Derrickson’s involvement in the project, which will be his follow-up to the 2016 hit “Doctor Strange” for Marvel. Maggie Levin, the writer and director of “Into the Dark: My Valentine,” will write the script for the movie.

Jim Henson directed the original 1986 “Labyrinth,” which featured David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, and Toby Froud. George Lucas served as an executive producer on the film, which introduced Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, and David Bowie in his iconic role as the Goblin King. The movie had a $3.5M domestic opening before going on to make $13.9M worldwide. In the original story, a young girl named Sarah (Connelly) traveled into a magical maze to save her little brother who had been kidnapped by Jereth the Goblin King. The studio hasn’t publicly announced the sequel, and no casting information has been confirmed at this time.

Sam Raimi is expected to take over for Derrickson to direct “Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness,” which was pushed back because of the current health crisis. Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to the role of Doctor Strange for the Marvel installment, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong. “Doctor Strange 2,” along with all the other Marvel movies in the Phase 4 slate, were pushed back when “Black Widow” was moved from May to November.

The health crisis has put new productions on hold, so it’s impossible to know when TriStar plans to release the “Labyrinth” sequel. More information on casting will most likely be announced when the project moves into production. Until then, fans of the original can stream the movie on popular platforms, and relive the dark magic of the Goblin King from the safety of their couch.

