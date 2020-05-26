Sony’s new pocket-sized digital camera, the ZV-1, is perfect for the Vlogger, influencer, or reviewer that wants to up their game. The new device was specially designed for content creators and vloggers, and combines easy-to-use features with pro-level imaging technology.

“Sony’s new ZV-1 was purpose-built to meet the needs and demands of today’s video creators,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Product and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “We are always listening to our customers, and this camera is the result of direct feedback from our extended community. Featuring an innovative design plus many new technologies, settings and modes, it will allow creators to make content in ways they have never been able to before.”

The ZV-1 features a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mmi F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T large-aperture lens, creating background bokeh, which allows the subject to stand out from the background. Apple popularized this feature with the company’s “Portrait Mode” cameras, and it takes center-stage with the ZV-1. The new camera also locks on to and tracks subjects with high accuracy and speed using Sony’s leading-edge autofocus system. The ZV-1 includes the latest-generation BIONZ X image processor with front-end LSI, delivering high-res imagery as well as low noise.

The ZV-1 is Sony’s first compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, making it easier to compose your shots in selfie mode while connecting external audio accessories. To meet any video need, the ZV-1 contains advanced video features including 4K movie recording and in-body image stabilization. You can also quickly switch between two levels of background bokeh while recording, all on-the-fly and without another person. Using the new Background Defocus function, users can rapidly adjust the optical aperture between more and less background defocusing blur without losing focus on the subject.

Sony also stated, “The ZV-1 makes it easier than ever to shoot product reviews and similar video content. Gone are the days of placing a hand behind an object to prompt the camera to bring it into focus thanks to a new Product Showcase Setting, which allows for quick and smooth focus transitions between the subject’s face and the object placed in front of the lens.”

The ZV-1 also features a Face Priority auto-exposure (AE) function. It detects and prioritizes the subject’s face and adjusts the exposure to ensure the face is depicted at an ideal brightness in any environment. This AE technology also suppresses an abrupt change in exposure if the subject quickly turns away from the frame to eliminate unexpected blown-out or extremely dark shots.

In addition, the camera features a new advanced color science that has been re-engineered to optimize skin tones for any subject in both still and video modes. The device’s onboard mic features Sony’s latest Directional 3-capsule Mic, which was designed for forward-directional audio capture, allowing for clear capture of the subject’s voice while minimizing background noise. For added flexibility, the ZV-1 also features an industry-standard mic jack (3.5mm) and Multi Interface Shoe.

The other top features include advanced image stabilization, compatibility with the GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also shoots 4K with the XAVC S codec, and you can also transform the ZV-1 into a webcam by connecting it to a PC via USB, which allows content creators to interact with their followers in real-time while also utilizing the advanced imaging technology and unique features of the ZV-1. Sony’s new PC software will be available in July 2020.

The Digital Camera ZV-1 will be available in June 2020 for a special introductory price of approximately $749 USD through June 28, 2020. After that, the price will increase to approximately $799 USD.

The new camera is already available to pre-order right here on Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.