AMC released the first official trailer for season two of the supernatural horror series “NOS4A2,” which is slated to premiere on June 21st on AMC and BBC America. The series’ second season stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto, alongside Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti.

The network also released a quick description of the new season, adding, “NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

The show is based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, and “NOS4A2” is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

AMC released the official trailer on social media on Tuesday afternoon, and the YouTube description reads, “It’s time for you to close your eyes and dream of Christmasland. Don’t miss the Season 2 Premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c.”

The first season was a hit when it premiered on the network last summer, and fans should be happy to get an official release date. Self-isolation is continuing throughout the summer in most states across the country, so it’s nice to see favorite shows returning to the network’s schedule. If you missed the promotional video, you can watch that trailer below.

