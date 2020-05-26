Netflix confirmed the release date for “Dark: Season 3,” which is now slated for June 27th. The company released the announcement video on social media, telling followers, “The final cycle is about to begin. Will the loop finally be broken?”

The series’ official description reads, “Dark is a family saga with a supernatural twist, is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.”

Netflix released a description for Season 2 if you need a refresher, adding, “Jonas finds himself trapped in the future and desperately tries to return to 2020. Meanwhile, his friends Martha, Magnus, and Franziska are trying to uncover how Bartosz’ is involved in the mysterious incidents occurring in their small hometown of Winden. More and more people are drawn into the events orchestrated by an obscure figure who seemingly controls everything that is connected throughout different time zones.”

The Season 3 announcement was made on May 26th, the same day that Netflix confirmed a second season of “Summertime,” the Italian original series produced by Cattleya. Netflix stated that the main cast is returning to the series, which includes Coco Rebecca Edogamhe, Ludovico Tersigni, Andrea Lattanzi, Amanda Campana, Giovanni Maini, and Alicia Ann Edogamhe.

The second season of “Summertime” will be directed by Francesco Lagi, co-director and co-writer of the first season, and by Marta Savina. Each episode will be written by Enrico Audenino and Francesco Lagi with Daniela Gambaro, Luca Giordano and Vanessa Picciarelli working alongside them on the scripts of various episodes.

According to Netflix, “The second season of Summertime will take the audience back to the summer atmosphere on Italy’s Adriatic Coast, thanks also to the support of Emilia-Romagna Film Commission.”

