Logitech introduced the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, offering users a smaller tenkeyless form factor with the same popular features as the larger G915. The G915 TKL features Lightspeed wireless technology, as well as Lightsync RGB. Users will also find low-profile mechanical gaming switches for an ultra-thin design.

“Since the launch of the original Logitech G915, the community has consistently asked for the same technology in a compact, tenkeyless design,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “The G915 TKL combines LIGHTSPEED Wireless, RGB lighting and amazing battery life in a sleek, ultra-thin design that creates a new standard for gaming keyboards.”

The Logitech G915 TKL will fit onto smaller desks that need a little more room, and lets you keep your mouse closer to your keyboard. The TKL version is also popular for LAN events, or if you pack-up your keyboard and take it places often enough. Logitech also designed a space to store the Lightspeed Wireless dongle on the back of the keyboard. The unit features Logitech G’s high-performance, low-profile GL mechanical key switches that are half the height of standard mechanical key switches that the company claims features 25% faster actuation (versus 2.0mm actuation in standard switches). You can choose between GL Linear, GL Tactile or GL Clicky switches.

Logitech explained, “the linear version provides a smooth keystroke, while the tactile version gives discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. The clicky version offers an audible typing experience with tactile feedback, so you can annoy roommates or proudly show off your gamer cred!”

In the announcement, Logitech added, “Without the number pad, you get extra space to bring your mouse closer to your keyboard, bring your hands closer together and your body more centered for improved comfort and fit, an important aspect for many gamers.”

This keyboard does feature Logitech’s Lightspeed Wireless tech, offering a pro-grade 1ms report rate and up to 135 days of non-stop wireless gaming with lighting turned off (assuming eight hours of play per day). This is the first time that Logitech G has offered Lightspeed on a tenkeyless wireless keyboard with Lightsync RGB lighting enabled. If you’re new to Lightsync, you can personalize the keys through Logitech G HUB.

The Logitech G915 TKL is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and on Amazon in June 2020 for $229.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.