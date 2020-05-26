After a few weeks of teasers, Hulu released an official trailer for “Love, Victor,” a spinoff of the movie “Love, Simon.” The movie was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, which you can find right here on Amazon.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the film’s original writers, returned to the franchise for the new show, which premieres on the platform on June 19th. The first season features Michael Cimino as Victor, alongside Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

Hulu’s description reads, “The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger also serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy. 20th Century Fox Television serves as the studio.

“Love, Victor” was initially slated as a Disney+ exclusive, but the show moved to Hulu after Disney acquired full control of the streaming service.

Hulu shared the official trailer on social media on Tuesday afternoon, and the YouTube description reads, “Finding yourself is a risk worth taking. Stream all episodes of Love, Victor June 19, only on Hulu.”

It’s nice that users will have the option to binge through the first season, but take your time, because the health crisis may have delayed the start of production on Season 2, which could be a long way off now. Either way, you have a new show to stream in just a few weeks.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.