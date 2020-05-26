Netflix released a first look at “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” a new docuseries slated to premiere on Netflix on May 27th. Lisa Bryant directed the four-part docuseries, which follows Epstein’s rise to power, to his sex offender conviction, to being charged with sex trafficking. From RadicalMedia and James Patterson Entertainment production, the series is executive produced by Joe Berlinger.

The official description reads, “Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women.”

Netflix added, “With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.”

Epstein died while in jail in New York City, a death that was later ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner. Epstein frequently surrounded himself with men in political power, and there are pictures of him with people like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew. In July 2019, Epstein was officially charged with one count of sex trafficking of a minor, and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. If you missed the trailer that Netflix released earlier this month, you can watch the video below.

