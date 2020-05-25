Brand-new episodes of “The Bold Type” are set to premiere on Freeform in a few weeks, and the network has a long list of movies to keep you busy while you social distance yourself through the summer. Freeform is continuing the network’s #StayTheFFHome programming slate into June, and the month hosts new episodes of the YA drama, along with classic rom-coms and comedies, as well as Disney favorites.

Fans of ”The Bold Type” can start the back-half of Season 4 on June 11th. The network’s description for the premiere, titled Leveling Up, states, “Three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.”

In June, fans can also see the episode “Snow Day” on June 18th, featuring a blizzard in NYC, and the episode “Lost” on June 25th. The network released a quick teaser of the new episodes on social media, and you can watch the Season 4 trailer below.

If you’re new to the series, the show’s official description reads, “The Bold Type reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine, “Scarlet.” The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.”

“The Bold Type” stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin.

The stay-home social distancing campaign adds fun movie marathon weekends to the schedule. Viewers will also see talent from across the cable network as they share out-of-home, on-air, and social PSAs about staying safe during the health crisis. The network will also be airing classics like “The Break-Up,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Clueless,” “Easy A,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Hook,” “Pretty Woman,” and more to keep you entertained. There will also be animated-classics like “Lilo & Stitch,” “Finding Nemo/Dory,” “Ratatouille,” “Shrek,” and “Space Jam.”

A few movies making their premiere on the network include “The Hangover,” “Rough Night,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” and “Jurassic World.”

