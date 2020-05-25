The IFC horror-thriller “The Wretched” is prospering during the restricted box office, finding a comfortable home in North American drive-in theaters. The movie topped the box office this week with an estimated $186K total across 59 locations, and seems perfectly content not to compete for attention.

There are close to 5,400 theaters in North America, and right now, only about 348 of them are still open. Of that 348, Comscore claims that 169 of them are drive-ins, which are going strong during these times of social distancing and protective lockdowns. IFC Films took a gamble releasing “The Wretched” in theaters, while also releasing the film in digital and on-demand platforms, but it seems to be paying off for the studio.

It’s not safe, or possible, to hit theaters in every state in America. If you can’t get to a local theater, you can stream “The Wretched” on iTunes and Prime Video.

The film premiered at the 2019 Fantasia International Film Festival and screened at Frightfest London, Screamfest, and Toronto’s After Dark section. Since its almost $66K domestic debut in May, “The Wretched” has grossed over $362K, and that total could be closer to $600K at the end of the holiday weekend.

Brett and Drew Pierce wrote and directed “The Wretched,” which features John-Paul Howard and Piper Curda.

The official synopsis reads, “Following his parents’ separation, a rebellious teenage boy, Ben, is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina in order to gain some form of discipline. The idyllic tourist town offers little solace for him, however, as he is forced to deal with the local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend. Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken ahold of the parents and starts playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded and he launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.