The Jenners and Kardashians are headed to Quibi with a new series called “Kirby Jenner.” The show, which is executive produced by Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, chronicles the daily life of Kirby Jenner, the “fraternal twin brother” of Kendall. The series follows the 24-year-old performance artist, made famous for his parody Instagram account, where he pretends to be Kendall Jenner’s twin.

The description reads, “Kirby is ready to step in front of the camera for the first time — with the full support of his mother and manager, Kris Jenner.”

The 8 episodes series will feature Kirby’s interactions with all members of his blended family, including sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.

If you’re a fan of the reality stars, the first two episodes of “Kirby Jenner” released over the weekend, with new episodes being released daily. You can watch “Kirby Jenner” by downloading the Quibi app in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store now. If you’re a new subscriber, Quibi is currently offering a 14-day free trial.

Quibi released a first look at the new series on social media, and the video’s YouTube description reads, “Kirby Jenner shows us his reality as a member of the world’s most famous family.”

Other popular series and movies on the platform include “Chrissy’s Court,” “Cup of Joe,” “Dishmantled,” “Dummy,” “Flipped,” “Memory Hole,” “Most Dangerous Game,” “Nikki Fre$h,” “Punk’d,” “Reno 911,” “Survive,” “Thanks a Million,” and “The Stranger.”

With the 14-day free trial, you can get a broad sampling of the platform’s content. Since most of the country is still in self-isolation, you can check out the content if you’re looking for something new to stream this week. You have a large selection of comedies, dramas and thrillers in the movie section, and everything from game shows to celebrity trivia on the alternative programming slate.

