Apple confirmed that Peyton Manning will return to host the Emmy-nominated football-themed docuseries “Peyton’s Places,” which is coming back for a second season in 2020. The 15-episode season will feature Peyton “exploring football’s history and cultural impact through conversations with players, coaches and other key figures.”

Apple slated the season to begin on Thanksgiving weekend, with two new episodes per week. The series will culminate on Super Bowl weekend in February 2021.

The original season had 30-episodes, and Peyton’s Places premiered during the National Football League’s 100th season celebration in 2019. During the season, Peyton visited with Hall of Fame players, coaches, celebrities and other NFL stars. Highlights included a discussion with Tom Brady over golf, a conversation with the NFL’s all-time winningest coach Don Shula and members of his undefeated ‘72 Dolphins, and a touch football game at Elvis Presley’s Graceland residence in Memphis.

Peyton’s Places will again be produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. All 30 episodes of the original series are available on ESPN+. Peyton, an executive producer, will again work with a team of NFL Films senior producers to choose the people, places, and stories in the series.

In a statement, Peyton said, “In preparing for Season one, we identified so many interesting stories but didn’t have enough time to tell even a fraction of them. I’m thrilled to bring the show back to ESPN+ for a second season so we can continue to dive into the great history of the NFL.”

Connor Schell, Executive Vice President, ContentESPN, added, “Peyton is the perfect guide to bring fans close to the places and people that helped make the NFL what it is today. Season one of Peyton’s Places was a fun, fantastic trip through football and we’re excited to bring the second chapter to ESPN+ with Peyton and NFL Films.”

In addition to “Peyton’s Places,” Peyton Manning has collaborated with ESPN+, NFL Films, and Kobe Bryant’s award-winning Granity Studios since 2018 on an NFL edition of Detail, the ground-breaking X’s and O’s sports analysis program which airs exclusively on ESPN+. The two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP voiced ESPN and ABC’s ‘Hope’ themed open to the 2020 NFL Draft telecast, and he also hosted the 25th ESPYS on ABC in 2017.

