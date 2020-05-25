Netflix announced that George Lopez will return to the stand-up stage for his Netflix original comedy debut in June. The special is going by the name “We’ll Do It For Half,” and it will be available on the platform on June 30th.

Netflix’s description reads, “True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more. George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half premieres globally on Netflix on June 30, 2020.”

Comedy specials are a popular trend on Netflix. Jerry Seinfeld’s “23 Hours To Kill” released in early May and Hannah Gadsby’s new special premieres on May 26th. The other comedy specials on Netflix’s schedule include “Eric Andre: Legalize Everything” on June 23rd, “Hannibal Takes Edinburgh,” and Brazillian comic Maurício Meirelles’ “Generating Chaos.”

Lopez announced the special on social media, telling followers, “JUNE 30th!! My NEW SPECIAL: “We’ll Do It For Half” DEBUTS ON @netflix !!! I put this small piece together to make sure the message is clear for my English and Spanish speaking audiences.”

If you’re looking for something to stream on Netflix you have a lot of upcoming releases to choose from. The documentary “Jeffery Epstein: Filthy Rich” premieres on May 27th, followed by the comedy “Space Force” on May 29th. In June, Netflix subscribers can stream “13 Reasons Why: Season 4,” “F is for Family: Season 4,” “The Order: Season 2,” the movie “Wasp Network,” and “The Politician: Season 2. July includes “Unsolved Mysteries” and “The Old Guard” if you want to keep those projects on your radar for the next few weeks.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.