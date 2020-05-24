Disney released a preview of “Out,” the studio’s latest short from Pixar Animation Studios featuring Pixar’s first gay main character. It’s a long-overdue first for the studio, but an important milestone for the company. The short debuted on Disney+ as part of Pixar’s SparkShorts program, which highlights new talent and ideas, hoping to expand Pixar’s library while diversifying its content.

The story of “Out” follows Greg, who is moving into a new space with his boyfriend, Manuel. Greg wants to come out to his parents, who are helping him move into his new home. The pet dog serves as the catalyst for this moment in Greg’s life, and the video has been well received on social media. The film’s logline reads, “With some help from his precocious pup, and a little bit of magic, Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide.”

Greg isn’t the first gay character in a Pixar project, and minor characters have appeared in hits like “Onward” and the “Toy Story” franchise, but “Out” has several key factors that make it an essential first-step for the studio. “Out” not only follows a gay main character but entirely focuses on an important issue; coming out to family and friends for the first time. It’s something that has been done on TV and Movies for years, sometimes poorly. Still, younger viewers need to see others deal with the decision in a familiar format, and it’s nice to see Pixar starting to reach out to younger children who might be struggling with this decision.

Disney Channel centered on the same topic in an episode of “Andi Mack,” which frequently tackled important issues that are impacting younger viewers. If you missed the trailer Disney+ released this week, you can check out the video below.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Pixar Sparkshort “Out” coming to Disney+ on May 22nd”

