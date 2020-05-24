Razer’s new laptop is setting the bar for high refresh rates on portable devices. The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 can be equipped with a 4K 120Hz display for creators, or a Full-HD 300Hz option for anyone trying to max out their frames in online play.

The panels are powered by an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H, and you can pair the CPU with up to an NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER. The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 sits in a .78” x 10.24” x 15.5” chassis, designed for portability and convenience.

“The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the perfect laptop for power users, pro gamers, and creatives alike,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business. “It’s a workstation, stream setup, and battle rig all wrapped up in one sleek and sexy 17-inch bundle. The Blade Pro 17 can tackle the latest games and most intensive workloads as easily as it can fit into a backpack.”

The big upgrade this year is the new 300Hz refresh rate display, perfect for anyone into esports or competitive gaming. The 17.3-inch Full-HD display also covers 100% of the SRGB space and comes custom-calibrated for color accuracy. Each display is also coated with a glare-reducing matte finish.

If you prefer the 4K 120Hz touch display, you’ll be happy to know that the panel comes custom calibrated, and the display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB space.

The Intel 8-core i7-10875H processor is the best yet for the Razer Blade line, capable of clock speeds up to 5.1GHZ with Intel Turbo Boost and a 16MB cache. In Razer’s announcement, the company added, “The increased cache size plus the additional core count at a higher clock speed means faster compiling in productivity apps, lower render times in creative suites, and overall higher framerates in-game.”

In GPU power, the new RTX Super line features up to 8GB of high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and more ray-tracing cores for up to a 25% increase in performance over the original RTX GPUs and improved real-time ray tracing performance. To maximize the performance of these new processors, the Blade Pro 17 features a unique vapor chamber cooler for active cooling, paired with an adjacent dual-fan system for additional passive cooling.

The new model features a UHS-III SD card reader, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 6. Razer also stated that the USB-C ports now support charging with a 20V USB-C charger. The integrated HD webcam also features an IR sensor for quick and easy access via Windows Hello.

The new Blade Pro 17 features a refreshed keyboard with an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys with per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting.

The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 will start at $2599 and will be available later this month at Razer.com. Now that the new model is about to drop, you can always check out the discounted models on Amazon, and see what kind of deals they are offering to clear out the inventory.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.