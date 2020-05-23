FX announced that the vampire-comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” is returning for Season 3. The network stopped short of announcing a premiere date at this time, but it’s nice to know that Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Guillermo are coming back with new episodes.

The series confirmed the renewal on social media, telling followers on Twitter, “They have risen…and been renewed for Season 3 of #ShadowsFX.”

The series stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillén. The show itself is based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and “What We Do in the Shadows” is a mocumentary-style look into the daily lives of four vampires who are living in Staten Island. Cameras follow Nandor the Relentless, and his friends Laszlo and Nadja as they try to take over America. The vampires have a human helper, or familiar as they call him, named Guillermo. This servant waits on them during the day and protects the vampires during the daylight hours. He desperately wants to be a vampire, but he might becoming the best vampire slayer of all time. Don’t forget about Colin Robinson, an energy vampire that lives in the house that feeds off the misery, boredom, annoyance, and rage of others.

Jemaine Clement created the series, and serves as an executive producer with Waititi and Paul Simms, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. “What We Do in the Shadows” is produced by FX Productions.

Now that FX has expanded its library on Hulu, you can watch the first two seasons unfold and get to know the neighborhood vampires. The show has been a hit on social media these past two seasons, and they have had several great guest stars including Mark Hamill and Nick Kroll.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.