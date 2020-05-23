Adult Swim is saving the animated-comedy “Tuca & Bertie,” and a new season is coming to the platform in 2021. Lisa Hanawalt created the series, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tiffany Haddish, and Ali Wong.

Adult Swim made the confirmation on social media, telling followers on Twitter, “Let the party begin. A new season of Tuca and Bertie is coming to Adult Swim in 2021.”

Netflix’s description reads, “Tuca & Bertie is an animated comedy series about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a cocky, care-free toucan, and Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird.”

Adult Swim didn’t give an exact premiere date for the next season, but fans of the series should be happy to learn that new episodes are on the way in 2021. Netflix’s confirmation tweet also included Ali Wong, Tiffany Haddish, and Lisa Hanawalt, so it’s safe to assume that the gang is returning in full force with the new season.

If you’re a fan of animation, and the WarnerMedia brand, you can set a reminder to catch “Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO” on HBO on June 25th. The animated special is one of four coming to the new streaming service, all based on the animated series “Adventure Time” created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto. The official description reads, “The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!”

Fans will have to wait a little longer to get a trailer for the new season, but more information will be announced when the show enters into production.

