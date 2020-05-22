The drama “Miss Juneteenth” now has a digital release date. Vertical Entertainment announced that the film, which was written and directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, will be available on digital markets and on-demand starting on June 19th. The movie will also open in select theaters, depending on the ongoing health crisis, so check your local listings. Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, and Alexis Chikaeze star in the project, which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, and won the Lone Star Award for Best Texan Film at the SXSW Film Festival 2020.

The official description reads, “A former beauty queen turned hard working single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant, hoping to keep her from repeating the same mistakes in life that she made.”

You might recognize Nicole Beharie from Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” where she plays Madeline Ryan alongside Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Rosemarie DeWitt. Kendrick Sampson stars in “Insecure” as Nathan Campbell, and is in the “Thirtysomething(else)” project. The movie serves as one of Alexis Chikaeze’s first major films. Channing Godfrey Peoples has worked in film and television, both in front of and behind the camera. She wrote for “Queen Sugar,” and directed several shorts like “Doretha’s Blues,” “Red,” and the documentary short “Carry Me Home.”

If you missed the official trailer that the studio released this week, you can watch that video below. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “A former beauty queen and single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the “Miss Juneteenth” pageant.”

With all of us in self-isolation, it doesn’t hurt to have a long list of dramas, thrillers, comedies, and documentaries on your watchlist for when you’re surfing through content late at night. “Miss Juneteenth” will be ready in just a few weeks, so set a reminder to catch the movie when it premieres on-demand and on digital markets.

