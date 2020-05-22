Bruce McDonald’s horror-thriller “Dreamland” set a digital release date this week. The movie will release on June 5th, in theaters if possible, but it will also debut the same day on-demand and on digital markets. McDonald directed the movie, which features Stephen McHattie, Henry Rollins, and Juliette Lewis. Tony Burgess and Patrick Whistler co-wrote the film with McDonald, which is being distributed by Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures.

The official synopsis reads, “On the night of the strangest weddings in cinema history, a grotesque gang boss hires a stone cold killer to bring him the finger of a fading, drug-addicted jazz legend.”

The studio released a trailer for the movie on social media. The video’s description adds, “On the orders of his gangster boss, hit man Johnny must cut off the pinkie finger of a celebrated jazz trumpeter before a high-profile gig. Seems simple enough, but the gig is a wedding at the palace of crime queen The Countess. A vampire, a femme fatale, a handful of severed fingers and a ballroom full of music, machine gun fire and mayhem…it’s just another night in Dreamland.”

You can add the video to your watchlist if you’re in the mood for a new horror-thriller during self-isolation.

Juliette Lewis is co-starring with Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci in the drama series “Yellowjackets.” That show also features Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Written by Lyle and Nickerson, “YellowJackets” is a survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama all rolled into one. The Showtime series tells the narrative of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who become survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

