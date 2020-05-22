The hit YA drama “Elite” is returning for Season 4 on Netflix. The show made the confirmation on social media, telling fans that their favorite high-schoolers will be back with new drama to deal with, but didn’t mention a premiere date. The current health crisis has delayed production on almost every show, event, and movie planned for 2020, so we will have to wait for a an official premiere window announcement to find out when we can expect the new episodes.

The third season of the series released back in March and select members of the cast shared the renewal news on Twitter on Friday morning, adding, “ya es oficial. estaremos de regreso con una cuarta temporada.”

Netflix’s description for Season 3 reads, “Polo has returned to school. The tension that generates his presence among all students can only end in one way: with a new tragedy in Las Encinas. In the third season of ELITE, our protagonists will face their last months at the institute, a stage in which they will have to make decisions that can change their future forever. A journey in which love, sex, and friendship will be more present than ever, but also jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threaten to destroy lives that were really just about to begin.”

“Elite” is executive produced by Zeta Audiovisual, and was created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

The renewal was announced one-day after Netflix confirmed “The Kissing Booth” sequel, which is simply called “The Kissing Booth 2.” Joey King made that announcement on YouTube during a Q&A session, and the second installment is slated to release on Netflix on July 24th.

The description or the sequel reads, “Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.”

