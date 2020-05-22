If you missed the mystery-thriller “Knives Out” in theaters, you have the chance to stream it on Prime Video starting in June. The movie will stream exclusively on Prime Video on June 12th, and you can add the movie to your watchlist right here on Amazon and have it ready for release day.

Rian Johnson wrote and directed the movie, which stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The movie’s description reads, “When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.”

The movie did very well in theaters, starting with a nearly $27M domestic debut back in November 2019. “Knives Out” made over $309M worldwide from an estimated $40M budget, and a sequel to the film is already in the works at Lionsgate.

With everyone still in self-isolation, it’s nice to have new digital releases to binge through. Prime Video had several premieres in May, and if you haven’t been keeping up, you can watch the ‘May Preview’ promotional video below that Amazon put together.

A few of the callouts on Priem Video in May include “Homecoming: Season 2,” “Upload,” “The Goldfinch,” Kristen Stewart’s “Seberg,” “The Vast of Night,” “Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal,” and the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.” When combined with other streaming services like Netflix, HBO, and Hulu, there should be enough TV shows, events, and movies to keep you busy for a while, with some to spare.

