Apple set a premiere date for “Little Voice,” a romantic tale from J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson that will launch globally on Apple TV+ on July 10th. The half-hour coming-of-age drama series features original music from Sara Bareilles and tugs for the heartstrings this summer.

The description reads, “A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, “Little Voice” follows Bess King (O’Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice — and the courage to use it.”

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Ben Stephenson served as executive producers on the project, and Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

“Little Voice” will join a long list of original series on AppleTV+, including “Defending Jacob,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” and the Golden Globe-nominated and Critics Choice and SAG award-winning series “The Morning Show.”

Upcoming series include the animated musical-comedy series “Central Park” from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside “Frozen” Grammy winner Josh Gad and Emmy winner Nora Smith. The docuseries “Dear…,” comes from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; and the documentary film “Dads” comes from director Bryce Dallas Howard.

On July 10th, AppleTV+ is launching “Greatness Code,” a short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career. The first season includes LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, and Kelly Slater.

