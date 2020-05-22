Netflix’s popular rom-com “The Kissing Booth” is returning with a sequel. Joey King, and other stars from the original “The Kissing Booth,” shared the news with fans as they talked about the first film and the upcoming movie. The second installment, going by the name “The Kissing Booth 2,” is scheduled to premiere on the platform on July 24th.

Details on the story are slim, but the sequel will include Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi. It was also reported that Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez have joined the cast for the follow-up. The original movie was an instant hit when it premiered in 2018, and Netflix said it was one of the most popular films of the summer at the time.

The description reads, “Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.”

Netflix also confirmed that director and screenwriter Vince Marcello is returning to the franchise for “The Kissing Booth 2,” which is based on characters from Beth Reekles’ 2012 young adult book.

If you missed the Q&A session with Joey King, you can watch the video below. The official description reads, “Join Joey King and friends from The Kissing Booth as they share secrets for the upcoming sequel, The Kissing Booth 2. Ask your questions for Joey in the comments!”

