Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” dropped a new trailer on Thursday night, reminding viewers of the upcoming release date. The film centers around the world of international espionage and is slated to release in theaters on July 17th. Nolan wrote and directed the movie, using a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film. The cast includes John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, as well as Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan produced the film, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer on the project. Nolan’s director of photography was Hoyte van Hoytema, and the film featured production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

“Tenet” was the going to be the first major release since the start of the health crisis, but Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” jumped ahead of “Tenet” and is releasing on July 1st. Crowe and Caren Pistorius star in that thriller, which is from Solstice Studios.

The official description reads, “Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.