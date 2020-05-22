FOX renewed the series “Prodigal Son” for a second season, the confirmation came from Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment.

“From the moment Prodigal Son premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of most unique family relationships on television,” said Thorn. “Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We’d like to thank our friends, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate.”

According to the network, “Prodigal Son” averaged 8.9M Total Viewers in Multiplatform audience, which is +162% from its Live + Same Day delivery. It also ranks as this season’s #2 new scripted program, after FOX’s hit drama “9-1-1: LONE STAR.”

The official description reads, “Prodigal Son follows Malcom Bright (Tom Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), all while dealing with his manipulative mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), his seemingly normal sister, Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son. The series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena.”

FOX released a Season 2 trailer on social media after confirming the renewal. The video was posted on social media, and the description reads, “Get a glimpse of things to come for Ainsley as Prodigal Son Returns for Season 2!”

