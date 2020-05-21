ABC confirmed the network’s upcoming 2020-21 schedule, adding several new series to a mix of returning favorites. The network renewed 19 series and announced two straight-to-series orders from its current crop of pilots. Those new shows include David E. Kelley’s thriller “Big Sky” and the comedy “Call Your Mother” from Kari Lizer, which join the previously announced alternative series “Supermarket Sweep” with host Leslie Jones.

“At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.”

The network offered descriptions for the new series, which you can read below.

“Big Sky“

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and C.J. Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

“Call Your Mother“

From Kari Lizer (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”), this multicamera comedy follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Cast: Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia and Austin Crute as Lane.

The returning series include “American Housewife: Season 5,” “The Bachelor: Season 25,” “Black-Ish: Season 7,” “Dancing with the Stars: Season 29,” “The Goldbergs: Season 8,” “A Million Little Things: Season 3,” “Mixed-Ish: Season 2,” “The Rookie: Season 3,” “Shark Tank: Season 12,” “Stumptown: Season 2,” “The Conners: Season 3,” “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” and “20/20: Season 43.” They join the previously announced series “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelorette,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Station 19.”

