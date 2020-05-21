The hit TNT series “The Alienist” is returning this summer. The network announced that the Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe Award-nominated psychological thriller will premiere its newest season, “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” on July 26th. The original series launched as 2018’s top new cable series, reaching more than 50M people across multiple platforms. The first season also earned six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, and two Golden Globe Award nominations, including Best Television Limited Series.

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” is based on best-selling author Caleb Carr’s novel The Angel of Darkness, and the lead cast includes Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning.

The official description reads, “An unflinching, gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery that traverses both New York’s wealthy elite and the struggling underbelly of the city’s “Gilded Age,” The Alienist followed Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive “alienist” in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies. In the first season, Dr. Kreizler was relentless in his pursuit of a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) and Sara Howard (Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective.”

TNT also released a Season 2 description, adding, “In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today. “

Other reprising roles in Season 2 include Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, and Ted Levine. New this season are Melanie Field and Rosy McEwen.

