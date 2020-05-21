Netflix is putting together a new anthology series based on the international bestseller “Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan. Netflix ordered six, one-hour episodes for the new series, but stopped short of announcing a premiere date at this time. David E. Kelley, Melissa James Gibson, Liza Chasin, Steve Hutensky, Allie Gossand, Bruna Papandrea, and Sarah Vaughan will serve as executive producers on the project, with S.J. Clarkson attached as executive producer and director. Margaret Chernin will serve as co-executive producer.

The official logline reads, “An insightful and suspenseful series about a sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.”

Production is expected to begin in the UK, with David E. Kelley also serving as writer and showrunner alongside Melissa James Gibson.

It was reported earlier this week that S.J. Clarkson will direct a new Marvel project at Sony Pictures. Clarkson directed episodes of “Jessica Jones” and “The Defenders” for Netflix, and this new film is expected to center around a female character from the Marvel comics. The movie will join Sony’s expanding slate of Marvel-themed movies, which already includes “Morbius,” “Venom 2,” and a sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” The “Spider-Man” character, played by Tom Holland, is the only project expected to crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Netflix did not reveal any casting decisions for the “Anatomy of a Scandal” adaptation, so fans of the novel will just have to keep the movie on their radar and wait for new updates. More details will be confirmed when the show enters into production, which should start later this year.

