Netflix released the first trailer for “The Old Guard,” a new movie based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the film, which Netflix calls a “gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.” Netflix slated “The Old Guard” for a July 10th release date on the platform, and fans can get a first look at the adaptation with the new trailer. Theron stars in the film with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling, Marwan Kenzari, Natacha Karam, Anamaria Marinca, Van Veronica Ngo, and KiKi Layne.

The movie’s official description reads, “Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.”

Charlize Theron has starred in several action-movies in her career, including ”Æon Flux,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “The Fate of the Furious.” It was reported earlier this month that Warner Bros. Pictures is working on a Mad Max prequel following Theron’s character Furiosa, but the studio is looking to recast the role instead of de-aging Theron for the part. The actor is returning to the “Fast in the Furious” franchise as Cipher in “Fast and Furious 9,” and she is reprising the role of Lorraine Broughton for “Atomic Blonde 2.”

Graphic novels have been a seemingly endless source of material for Netflix these past few years. Recent adaptations include the “Locke and Key” series, “October Faction,” “The Umbrella Academy,” and “Daybreak.” Netflix also released a first look image this week from Katherine Langford’s “Cursed,” which is based on the works by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.

