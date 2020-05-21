Early reports are pointing to another Marvel project from Sony Pictures, and this one has S.J. Clarkson as the director. Sony Pictures already has “Venom 2” and “Morbius” on the schedule for 2021, and both of those characters come from Marvel Comics but are not expected to connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third film could introduce a new female character to the growing list of Marvel-based adaptations, and Clarkson has proven to be a fan-favorite director in the genre.

Clarkson’s experience includes hits like “Jessica Jones” and “The Defenders,” both of which were Marvel-based series at Netflix. Sony Pictures has not made an official announcement at this time, but it’s believed that this new film would follow a female character and could connect to Sony’s other films. The studio has not confirmed a writer for the project, and there are no stars attached.

A female character could balance out the current lineup of white-male characters that have been the focus of Sony Pictures’ live-action slate. The studio found terrific success with the animated-feature “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” which followed teen Miles Morales, and a sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in 2022.

The other live-action movies on the slate include Andy Serkis’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” with Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Woody Harrelson, and Daniel Espinosa’s “Morbius” with Jared Leto. The “Venom 2” movie is scheduled to release in theaters on June 25, 2021, and “Morbius” is hitting theaters on March 19, 2021. The third Spider-Man movie, which stars Tom Holland, is also in the works but the current health-crisis and production delays have moved the release date from July 16, 2021 to November 5, 2021.

Like most movies based on comic books, details are slim and speculations are running wild. Right now, it seems like Sony Pictures is only starting to put together the project, and more details will be announced once a writer and lead are attached to the film.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studio.

