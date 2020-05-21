Hulu is updating the app’s user interface, and the change should make it easier for users to find new content, or to continue watching their current favorites. The new layout will be available to some viewers on Roku and tvOS devices beginning today, and the update will roll out more broadly over the next few months.

According to Hulu, users can navigate through collections vertically, then expand a collection by moving horizontally. This makes the interface a little more like the Disney+ and ESPN+ interface, which will make it easier for anyone that uses multiple platforms to stream content. The company stated, “When testing, viewers found it easy and intuitive to adjust to this updated navigation pattern.”

Hulu added, “We’re also simplifying navigation. Categories of content like TV, Movies, and Sports will be moved to the master navigation, which gives our viewers a clear pathway to find what they’re looking for. In the mood for a dramatic movie? This new navigation provides an easy way to navigate our vast library of content with fewer clicks than before.”

The collection trays will showcase content, which could include suggestions on what to stream next based on your interests. The new UI will make it easier to find new content, and you’ll be able to “Keep Watching” titles with fewer clicks, as the design displays more shows you are currently watching.

Hulu also made some behind-the-scenes changes. The company explained, “Starting today, our team of content experts and recommendation system work even more closely together, with our recommendation system fine-tuning curated collections so they are more personalized for our viewers. With this change, a viewer who may be a fan of medical dramas will see those titles first in a curated drama collection. In that same collection, a fan of romantic dramas may see those prioritized instead.”

