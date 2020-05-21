Skydance Animation announced that composer Alan Menken, known for his award-winning work on hits like “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Pocahontas,” “Newsies,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Hercules,” “Enchanted,” and Tangled,” will compose original music and score for the upcoming musical fantasy currently going by the title “Spellbound.”

Menken joins lyricist and frequent collaborator Glenn Slater and music producer Chris Montan. Vicky Jenson will direct the animated-feature, working off a script by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton.

The official description reads, “Spellbound is set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.”

“Alan Menken’s music defines a generation and is loved by audiences around the world,” said Jenson. “From day one, we knew this magical world would be full of music, and we knew only Alan could bring it to life. With Glenn and Chris onboard, their combined creativity adds so much depth and complexity to the emotions of our characters and this very unique story. It is a true honor to collaborate with this team.”

“I’m thrilled to be united with so many talented collaborators and very much look forward to working with Vicky Jenson, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin,” said Menken. “Spellbound promises to be quite unique and inspiring.”

Skydance Animation’s upcoming feature slate also includes “Luck,” directed by Peggy Holmes, about the unluckiest girl alive who stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck and must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. The studio is also working on “Pookoo,” another working title, written and directed by Nathan Greno. Skydance Animation also has a slate of soon-to-be-announced high-end television series in various stages of development.

