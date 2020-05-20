Netflix set a return date for “The Order,” announcing that Season 2 will become available on the platform on June 18th. The supernatural series features Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco, Katharine Isabelle, and Louriza Tronco.

The series description reads, “At Belgrave University, college freshman Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society where he’s thrust into a dangerous game of life or death. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts. In season two, the lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order, and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?”

Netflix’s June schedule includes the final season of “13 Reasons Why” on June 5th, and the Season 4 premiere of “F is for Family” on June 12th. “The Woods” opens on June 12th, one-week ahead of “The Order,” and the movie “Wasp Network” premieres on June 19th. That film features an all-star cast, including Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura. Netflix subscribers can also keep “The Politician: Season 2” on their radar, that series returns with new episodes on June 19th. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, “The Politician” offers a comedic and satirical glimpse into just what it takes to be a politician. The series features Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Netflix released a quick teaser of the June content on social media. If you missed the video, you can watch that below.

